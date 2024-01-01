Prepare to be floored by the exotic flavor fusion of GMintO from Soiku Bano, a cross of GMO and Mint Smash. This batch is a tantalizing mash-up of garlic, mushroom, onion, and a zingy minty twist. Like the multifaceted personality of a mushroom, this batch offers a high that's perfect for the thinkers and the dreamers. With a phat 7.88% terpene mix including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is brimming with creativity and enlightenment. The whopping THC level of 74.02% guarantees a high that will keep you alert and on your toes. So grab a tin of GMintO and dive head-first into a universe of endless possibilities.

Show more