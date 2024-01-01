Prepare to be floored by the exotic flavor fusion of GMintO from Soiku Bano, a cross of GMO and Mint Smash. This batch is a tantalizing mash-up of garlic, mushroom, onion, and a zingy minty twist. Like the multifaceted personality of a mushroom, this batch offers a high that's perfect for the thinkers and the dreamers. With a phat 7.88% terpene mix including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is brimming with creativity and enlightenment. The whopping THC level of 74.02% guarantees a high that will keep you alert and on your toes. So grab a tin of GMintO and dive head-first into a universe of endless possibilities.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.