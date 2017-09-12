Goji OG [Batch #2113] Passion Fruit & Pomegranate Flavors | 100mg

Oh, Goji OG, you're quite the delight, With Passion Fruit and Pomegranate, a flavor so right. Hey there, Goji OG, you're a real knockout, Coupled with Snow Lotus and Nepali OG, what an about. Gummies aren't a jest, they're an absolute truth, Boosting mood, from our toes to our tooth. Cutting down on pain, keeping weight on the rails, Raising energy, improving sleep, like fairy tales. Mood swings and anxiety, you help to calm, With muscles and bones, you're the needed balm. Brain activities and long life, you boost, Goji OG, you make us feel loose

About this strain

Goji OG, also known as "Goji OG Kush," "Goji," and "OG Goji," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor of Goji OG is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
