The Golden Bender batch from High Country Healing is a futuristic delight that will have you saying "Bite my shiny metal ass!" With flavors like Mimosa and Sangria and a strain combo of Dr. Robotnik x Golden Shour, this batch is your golden ticket to a night of relaxation. Just like the lovable robot from Futurama, this batch is a skilled thief, stealing away your pain and leaving you feeling relaxed and uplifted. With a terpene percentage of 4.68% and a THC percentage of 72.77%, this batch is the perfect companion for a daytime adventure. So grab a tin of these gummies, sit back, and let Golden Bender take you on a wild ride through the cosmos.

