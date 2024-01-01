The Golden Bender batch from High Country Healing is a futuristic delight that will have you saying "Bite my shiny metal ass!" With flavors like Mimosa and Sangria and a strain combo of Dr. Robotnik x Golden Shour, this batch is your golden ticket to a night of relaxation. Just like the lovable robot from Futurama, this batch is a skilled thief, stealing away your pain and leaving you feeling relaxed and uplifted. With a terpene percentage of 4.68% and a THC percentage of 72.77%, this batch is the perfect companion for a daytime adventure. So grab a tin of these gummies, sit back, and let Golden Bender take you on a wild ride through the cosmos.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.