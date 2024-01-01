Get ready to sleigh the holiday season with High Country Healing's Golden Cookie gummies. This batch, a magical fusion of Cookie Monster and Golden Shour strains, will have you feeling like you're in a winter wonderland. With flavors of Mimosa and Sangria, these gummies are the perfect festive treat. The 3.76% terpene blend of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene will transport you to a world of creativity and holiday inspiration. With a THC percentage of 70.20% and CBG percentage of 1.61%, these gummies will provide a head-high that will keep you engaged and motivated to deal with your family the whole evening. So grab a tin of Golden Cookie gummies and let the holiday enchantment begin!

