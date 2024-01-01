Get ready to sleigh the holiday season with High Country Healing's Golden Cookie gummies. This batch, a magical fusion of Cookie Monster and Golden Shour strains, will have you feeling like you're in a winter wonderland. With flavors of Mimosa and Sangria, these gummies are the perfect festive treat. The 3.76% terpene blend of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene will transport you to a world of creativity and holiday inspiration. With a THC percentage of 70.20% and CBG percentage of 1.61%, these gummies will provide a head-high that will keep you engaged and motivated to deal with your family the whole evening. So grab a tin of Golden Cookie gummies and let the holiday enchantment begin!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.