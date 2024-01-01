Get ready to unleash your inner beast with Gorilla Dosha #3 liquid gummies simple syrup batch from 710 Labs. This batch, created from a mix of GG#4 and Dosidos strains, is perfect for a daytime body high. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, this batch will give you the potential pain relief you need while still allowing you to function at work. With a terpene percentage of 7.66%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a unique flavor profile that will leave you wanting more. And with THC levels at 74.43%, this batch is sure to pack a punch. So grab a bottle of Gorilla Dosha #3 and get ready to conquer the day like the king of the jungle.

