Gorilla Dosha #3 [Batch #318] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Get ready to unleash your inner beast with Gorilla Dosha #3 liquid gummies simple syrup batch from 710 Labs. This batch, created from a mix of GG#4 and Dosidos strains, is perfect for a daytime body high. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, this batch will give you the potential pain relief you need while still allowing you to function at work. With a terpene percentage of 7.66%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a unique flavor profile that will leave you wanting more. And with THC levels at 74.43%, this batch is sure to pack a punch. So grab a bottle of Gorilla Dosha #3 and get ready to conquer the day like the king of the jungle.

About this strain

Gorilla Dosha is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Do-Si-Dos. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gorilla Dosha is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gorilla Dosha is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Dosha effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Dosha when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Grow Sciences, Gorilla Dosha features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gorilla Dosha typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gorilla Dosha is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Dosha, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item