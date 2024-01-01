Get ready for a flavor explosion with Host Cannabis' Gorilla Pops #1. These gummies come in two mouthwatering flavors: Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch. As the saying goes, "Pops knows best" and these gummies know how to make you feel better, like a warm hug from your Pops. With a THC percentage of 71.00% and CBG at 1.09%, Gorilla Pops #1 is perfect for a body, couch-lock type of high. The terpene profile, with a dominant presence of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool at 5.16%, adds to the therapeutic effects, making it ideal for end-of-day relaxation and sleep. So grab a tin of Gorilla Pops #1, relax in your favorite rocking chair, and relax the day away.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.