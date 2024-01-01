Get ready for a flavor explosion with Host Cannabis' Gorilla Pops #1. These gummies come in two mouthwatering flavors: Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch. As the saying goes, "Pops knows best" and these gummies know how to make you feel better, like a warm hug from your Pops. With a THC percentage of 71.00% and CBG at 1.09%, Gorilla Pops #1 is perfect for a body, couch-lock type of high. The terpene profile, with a dominant presence of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool at 5.16%, adds to the therapeutic effects, making it ideal for end-of-day relaxation and sleep. So grab a tin of Gorilla Pops #1, relax in your favorite rocking chair, and relax the day away.

