The Grape Gators from Antero Sciences are a batch of gummies that will transport you to a world where purple alligators roam freely. These majestic creatures, although fictional, embody the regal nature of the color purple. Just like the powerful jaws and sharp teeth of real alligators, these gummies pack a punch with a THC percentage of 73.89%. Combined with a terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at 4.21%, these gummies are perfect for a relaxing, body-focused experience. So, sit back, relax, and let the Grape Gators take you on a mystical mission for the illusive purple alligator!

