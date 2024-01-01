The Grape Gators from Antero Sciences are a batch of gummies that will transport you to a world where purple alligators roam freely. These majestic creatures, although fictional, embody the regal nature of the color purple. Just like the powerful jaws and sharp teeth of real alligators, these gummies pack a punch with a THC percentage of 73.89%. Combined with a terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at 4.21%, these gummies are perfect for a relaxing, body-focused experience. So, sit back, relax, and let the Grape Gators take you on a mystical mission for the illusive purple alligator!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.