Brace yourselves for a joyride with Grease Bucket #9 from 710 Labs! Infused with GMO and Banana Punch #9 strains, these gummies will have you grinning from ear to ear. Featuring flavors of Açai Berry and Tropical Punch, a potent terpene percent of 7.86%, and a blend of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these terpenes are your ticket to mood elevation, creativity boost, and relaxation. With a THC content of 75.83% and a sprinkle of CBG at 1.92%, you can enjoy a heady high without feeling drowsy. So, gather your squad, grab a tin of Grease Bucket #9, and get set for an unforgettable night!

