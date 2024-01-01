Brace yourselves for a joyride with Grease Bucket #9 from 710 Labs! Infused with GMO and Banana Punch #9 strains, these gummies will have you grinning from ear to ear. Featuring flavors of Açai Berry and Tropical Punch, a potent terpene percent of 7.86%, and a blend of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these terpenes are your ticket to mood elevation, creativity boost, and relaxation. With a THC content of 75.83% and a sprinkle of CBG at 1.92%, you can enjoy a heady high without feeling drowsy. So, gather your squad, grab a tin of Grease Bucket #9, and get set for an unforgettable night!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.