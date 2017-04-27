Grease Monkey [Batch #335] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Cuddle up with a Grease Monkey liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Soiku Bano, your new best friend for a night of pure relaxation. This potion, crafted from the strains GG4 x Cookies & Cream, is your perfect companion for a quiet night in. With a terpene percentage of 6.68%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a flavor explosion and effects that will have you feeling like you're on a lazy river ride. The THC level of 70.70% guarantees a high that's longer than your last gaming session, while the CBG level of 4.01% adds a soothing touch. Wrap yourself in your favorite blanket, put on some lo-fi beats, and let Grease Monkey guide you to the peaceful shores of tranquility.

About this strain

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item