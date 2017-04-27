Cuddle up with a Grease Monkey liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Soiku Bano, your new best friend for a night of pure relaxation. This potion, crafted from the strains GG4 x Cookies & Cream, is your perfect companion for a quiet night in. With a terpene percentage of 6.68%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a flavor explosion and effects that will have you feeling like you're on a lazy river ride. The THC level of 70.70% guarantees a high that's longer than your last gaming session, while the CBG level of 4.01% adds a soothing touch. Wrap yourself in your favorite blanket, put on some lo-fi beats, and let Grease Monkey guide you to the peaceful shores of tranquility.

