Brace yourself for a tantalizing rollercoaster of flavors with Soiku Bano's Grease Monkey + GMO gummies. Imagine a pizza party in your mouth - cheesy, garlicky, mushroomy, and oniony all at once, but in the flavors of Mimosa and Pineapple Cooler. Don't let their small size fool you, these little guys are packed with a terpene percentage of 7.31%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, promising potential benefits. With a THC content of 74.97% and CBG of 2.59%, these gummies guarantee a trip to cloud nine. Time to party hard with comfort food!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.