Get ready to slip and slide into a state of relaxation with Antero Sciences' Greased Up Strawberries batch. These gummies, infused with the flavors of Fruit Punch and White Grape, will have you feeling as slick as a greased-up strawberry. The combination of Grease Monkey and Strawberries & Cream strains creates a head-high that won't knock you out, making it perfect for deep thinkers and creative activities. Just like the greasy fruit of avocados and olives, these gummies offer a smooth and shiny experience. With a terpene percentage of 4.93%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you'll be floating on a cloud of fruity goodness. The THC content of 72.86% and CBG content of 3.91% provide a potent and uplifting effect, leaving you feeling as refreshed as a juicy strawberry. So grab a tin of Greased Up Strawberries and let the good times roll.

