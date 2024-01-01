Get ready to slip and slide into a state of relaxation with Antero Sciences' Greased Up Strawberries batch. These gummies, infused with the flavors of Fruit Punch and White Grape, will have you feeling as slick as a greased-up strawberry. The combination of Grease Monkey and Strawberries & Cream strains creates a head-high that won't knock you out, making it perfect for deep thinkers and creative activities. Just like the greasy fruit of avocados and olives, these gummies offer a smooth and shiny experience. With a terpene percentage of 4.93%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you'll be floating on a cloud of fruity goodness. The THC content of 72.86% and CBG content of 3.91% provide a potent and uplifting effect, leaving you feeling as refreshed as a juicy strawberry. So grab a tin of Greased Up Strawberries and let the good times roll.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.