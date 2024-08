Grimace's Gold Chain is like the mischievous Grimace himself, causing a purple haze of trouble in your mind. This batch is a mind-high experience that will leave you feeling creative and ready for some dastardly deeds with your Hamburgling-friends. With a heavy gold chain of THC at 72.94%, these gummies are sure to elevate your mood and spark your imagination. The top terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Terpinolene, at a 5.40% concentration, add to the mind-expanding effects, making it perfect for stealing cheeseburgers and nuggies. So grab a tin of Grimace's Gold Chain and let your mind run wild with creativity and imagination. It's like taking a bite out of a Big Mac for your brain!

