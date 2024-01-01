Hold onto your hats, 710 Labs' Guava liquid gummies simple syrup batch is about to take your mind on a wild ride! This daytime batch is like a creative whirlwind, ready to sweep you off your feet and into a tornado of inspiration. The terpene profile of this batch, starring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, is like a flavor circus performing on your tongue. And with THC levels skyrocketing at 75.45%, this is one cerebral high that'll keep you charged and focused throughout the day. So grab a bottle of this Guava liquid gummies simple syrup, unleash your imagination, and watch the creative chaos unfold!

