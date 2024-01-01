Guava [Batch #319] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
Sativa THC 21% CBD —
Hold onto your hats, 710 Labs' Guava liquid gummies simple syrup batch is about to take your mind on a wild ride! This daytime batch is like a creative whirlwind, ready to sweep you off your feet and into a tornado of inspiration. The terpene profile of this batch, starring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, is like a flavor circus performing on your tongue. And with THC levels skyrocketing at 75.45%, this is one cerebral high that'll keep you charged and focused throughout the day. So grab a bottle of this Guava liquid gummies simple syrup, unleash your imagination, and watch the creative chaos unfold!

About this strain

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
