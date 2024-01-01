Get ready to sink into the couch and melt away with Summit's Guava Melt batch. These gummies are packed with the flavors of Fruit Punch and Guava, making them a delicious treat for your taste buds. Perfect for those nights when you need some serious relaxation and therapeutic relief, this batch is like a ripe melty fruit that will leave you feeling soft, juicy, and completely at ease. With a terpene percentage of 4.91%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are sure to transport you to a state of bliss. The THC content of 74.94% ensures a potent and long-lasting high, while the CBG level of 3.33% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of Guava Melt and let the couch-lock take over. It's time to indulge in some melty fruit goodness.

Show more