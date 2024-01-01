Get ready to sink into the couch and melt away with Summit's Guava Melt batch. These gummies are packed with the flavors of Fruit Punch and Guava, making them a delicious treat for your taste buds. Perfect for those nights when you need some serious relaxation and therapeutic relief, this batch is like a ripe melty fruit that will leave you feeling soft, juicy, and completely at ease. With a terpene percentage of 4.91%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are sure to transport you to a state of bliss. The THC content of 74.94% ensures a potent and long-lasting high, while the CBG level of 3.33% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of Guava Melt and let the couch-lock take over. It's time to indulge in some melty fruit goodness.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.