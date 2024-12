Embrace the electrifying fusion of Guava Sangria in these gummies, a concoction worthy of the most adventurous taste buds, from the fine folks at Bonsai Cultivation. With a THC potency of 67.63%, these gummies pack a punch that would make even the most daring heroes blush. The CBG content of 6.58% adds a layer of depth to the experience, ensuring a journey unlike any other. Indulge in these gummies and let the flavors transport you to a realm where every bite is a sip of pure bliss.

