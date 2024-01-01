Open the door to a mind-blowing journey with Gumi from Rancho Relaxo. This batch is a cool fusion of Jelly Zonuts and Zoda, designed to turbocharge your evening. With a terpene percentage of 4.99%, including the dynamic trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a head-high that will keep your creative juices flowing. So grab a tin, assemble your gang, and let the party begin. Whether you're contemplating the meaning of life or engaged in deep, meaningful conversations, Gumi is the ideal sidekick. With THC levels at a whopping 72.18% and CBG at a cool 3.65%, these gummies are set to deliver a euphoric joyride. So sit back, chill out, and let Gumi teleport you to a universe of limitless possibilities.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.