Open the door to a mind-blowing journey with Gumi from Rancho Relaxo. This batch is a cool fusion of Jelly Zonuts and Zoda, designed to turbocharge your evening. With a terpene percentage of 4.99%, including the dynamic trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a head-high that will keep your creative juices flowing. So grab a tin, assemble your gang, and let the party begin. Whether you're contemplating the meaning of life or engaged in deep, meaningful conversations, Gumi is the ideal sidekick. With THC levels at a whopping 72.18% and CBG at a cool 3.65%, these gummies are set to deliver a euphoric joyride. So sit back, chill out, and let Gumi teleport you to a universe of limitless possibilities.

