Hello Sydney, it's time to say hello sunshine! This batch of Hello Sydney from Rancho Relaxo is like a ray of sunshine in gummy form. With a terpene percentage of 2.58%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch will brighten up your day and bring a smile to your face, just like Sydney herself. The THC level of 71.07% and CBG level of 2.25% suggest that this batch will provide a body-like high, perfect for getting you through your stubborn workday or a tough workout. And with flavors like Fruit Punch and Sangria, these gummies are like a party in your mouth. So go ahead, grab a tin of Hello Sydney and let the sunshine in.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.