Hello Sydney, it's time to say hello sunshine! This batch of Hello Sydney from Rancho Relaxo is like a ray of sunshine in gummy form. With a terpene percentage of 2.58%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch will brighten up your day and bring a smile to your face, just like Sydney herself. The THC level of 71.07% and CBG level of 2.25% suggest that this batch will provide a body-like high, perfect for getting you through your stubborn workday or a tough workout. And with flavors like Fruit Punch and Sangria, these gummies are like a party in your mouth. So go ahead, grab a tin of Hello Sydney and let the sunshine in.

