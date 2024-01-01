Get ready to embark on a full-blown journey with Malek's liquid gummies simple syrup batch Himalayan Honey. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Honey Banana and Red Smoothie, is the perfect companion for deep thinkers and creative souls. With a terpene percentage of 4.06%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch will transport you to a world of inspiration and focus. The THC content of 74.66% guarantees a potent experience, while the CBG percentage of 1.50% adds a touch of relaxation. So whether you're sipping on a drink or indulging in some tasty treats, let this medicated simple syrup take you on a wild ride of imagination and creativity.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.