Get ready to embark on a full-blown journey with Malek's liquid gummies simple syrup batch Himalayan Honey. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Honey Banana and Red Smoothie, is the perfect companion for deep thinkers and creative souls. With a terpene percentage of 4.06%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch will transport you to a world of inspiration and focus. The THC content of 74.66% guarantees a potent experience, while the CBG percentage of 1.50% adds a touch of relaxation. So whether you're sipping on a drink or indulging in some tasty treats, let this medicated simple syrup take you on a wild ride of imagination and creativity.

