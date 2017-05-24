Get ready to swing into action with Malek's Honey Banana liquid gummies simple syrup batch! This energizing batch, created from a mix of the strains Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo, is like a power-up for your day. With a terpene percentage of 2.99%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers potential pain relief and a body-like high. Caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while Limonene provides a mood-boosting effect, and Myrcene promotes relaxation. With THC levels at 73.47% and CBG at 1.73%, this batch is the perfect companion for getting you through your workout or hike, providing potential pain relief from strains or injuries, while still allowing you to function at work. So grab a bottle of Malek's Honey Banana and let the terpenes and cannabinoids work their magic to help you conquer the day!

Show more