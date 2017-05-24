Honey Banana [Batch #312] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.
