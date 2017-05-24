Honey Banana [Batch #312] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Get ready to swing into action with Malek's Honey Banana liquid gummies simple syrup batch! This energizing batch, created from a mix of the strains Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo, is like a power-up for your day. With a terpene percentage of 2.99%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers potential pain relief and a body-like high. Caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while Limonene provides a mood-boosting effect, and Myrcene promotes relaxation. With THC levels at 73.47% and CBG at 1.73%, this batch is the perfect companion for getting you through your workout or hike, providing potential pain relief from strains or injuries, while still allowing you to function at work. So grab a bottle of Malek's Honey Banana and let the terpenes and cannabinoids work their magic to help you conquer the day!

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
