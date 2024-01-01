Brace yourself for a nocturnal nosh with House of Waffle from iion Cannabis. This batch, a mix of Pushin P and Waffles strains, is your ticket to an evening of chill. It's as unpretentious and laid-back as a meal at the neighborhood Waffle House. With a hefty terpene percentage of 4.81%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, House of Waffle is set to deliver a relaxing and therapeutic sensation. The THC content of 71.02% guarantees a potent body high, perfect for partying with the crew of the House of Waffle. Infused with the tantalizing flavors of Fruit Punch and Starfruit, these gummies are a party for your palate. So, grab a tin of House of Waffle gummies, recline, and let this comforting batch transport you to a paradise of pure relaxation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.