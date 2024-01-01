Brace yourself for a nocturnal nosh with House of Waffle from iion Cannabis. This batch, a mix of Pushin P and Waffles strains, is your ticket to an evening of chill. It's as unpretentious and laid-back as a meal at the neighborhood Waffle House. With a hefty terpene percentage of 4.81%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, House of Waffle is set to deliver a relaxing and therapeutic sensation. The THC content of 71.02% guarantees a potent body high, perfect for partying with the crew of the House of Waffle. Infused with the tantalizing flavors of Fruit Punch and Starfruit, these gummies are a party for your palate. So, grab a tin of House of Waffle gummies, recline, and let this comforting batch transport you to a paradise of pure relaxation.

