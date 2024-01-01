Get ready to unleash your inner hyphy spirit with Bonsai Cultivation's Hype Cream Cake medicated gummies. This fiery blend of Hype Train and Ice Cream Cake strains will have you shaking a leg on the dance floor with its Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler flavors. With a terpene percentage of 5.81%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, it provides a spicy, earthy, and floral melody that will make your taste buds dance among the pretty lights. The THC content of 72.97% and CBG percentage of 1.35% promise a powerful experience that may help with pain relief - great for your a night on the Rocks or at Mission Ballroom. So, seize a tin of Hype Cream Cake, slip into your oversized, sleeveless hoodie, and let those hyphy vibes take over!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.