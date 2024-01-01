Get ready to unleash your inner hyphy spirit with Bonsai Cultivation's Hype Cream Cake medicated gummies. This fiery blend of Hype Train and Ice Cream Cake strains will have you shaking a leg on the dance floor with its Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler flavors. With a terpene percentage of 5.81%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, it provides a spicy, earthy, and floral melody that will make your taste buds dance among the pretty lights. The THC content of 72.97% and CBG percentage of 1.35% promise a powerful experience that may help with pain relief - great for your a night on the Rocks or at Mission Ballroom. So, seize a tin of Hype Cream Cake, slip into your oversized, sleeveless hoodie, and let those hyphy vibes take over!

