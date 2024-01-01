Are you ready to board the Hype Train from Bonsai Cultivation? Buckle up because we're taking you on a high-octane journey. This batch, a playful marriage of Wedding Cake and GMO x Mac 'n Cheese strains, creates a blend that will have you hollering "all aboard" faster than you can say "choo choo". With a terpene profile boasting 5.78% including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, it's perfect for those looking to get their groove on. And with a THC level of 70.00%, you'll get a cerebral buzz that won't knock you out, making it a favorite among philosophers and artists alike. So invite your pals, get the party started, and let the Hype Train whisk you away to cloud nine.

