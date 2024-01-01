Are you ready to board the Hype Train from Bonsai Cultivation? Buckle up because we're taking you on a high-octane journey. This batch, a playful marriage of Wedding Cake and GMO x Mac 'n Cheese strains, creates a blend that will have you hollering "all aboard" faster than you can say "choo choo". With a terpene profile boasting 5.78% including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, it's perfect for those looking to get their groove on. And with a THC level of 70.00%, you'll get a cerebral buzz that won't knock you out, making it a favorite among philosophers and artists alike. So invite your pals, get the party started, and let the Hype Train whisk you away to cloud nine.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.