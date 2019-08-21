Ice Cream Cake [Batch #1794] Bottle Rocket Berry & White Grape Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Indulge in the ultimate cake experience with Bonsai Cultivation's batch of Ice Cream Cake gummies. This batch, created from a mix of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, is like the best kind of cake you can imagine. It's like a multi-layered celebration cake, with each bite delivering a burst of flavors like Bottle Rocket Berry and White Grape. The terpene profile of this batch, with its top notes of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, adds a delightful twist to the experience. With a THC percentage of 74.33% and CBG at 2.19%, these gummies are perfect for a relaxing night in. So grab a tin of these gummies, sink into your comfiest chair, and let the body-melting effects of this batch take you on a journey to cake-filled paradise. Just be careful not to eat the whole tin in one sitting, unless you want to experience a sugar-induced coma!

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
