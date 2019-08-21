Indulge in the ultimate cake experience with Bonsai Cultivation's batch of Ice Cream Cake gummies. This batch, created from a mix of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, is like the best kind of cake you can imagine. It's like a multi-layered celebration cake, with each bite delivering a burst of flavors like Bottle Rocket Berry and White Grape. The terpene profile of this batch, with its top notes of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, adds a delightful twist to the experience. With a THC percentage of 74.33% and CBG at 2.19%, these gummies are perfect for a relaxing night in. So grab a tin of these gummies, sink into your comfiest chair, and let the body-melting effects of this batch take you on a journey to cake-filled paradise. Just be careful not to eat the whole tin in one sitting, unless you want to experience a sugar-induced coma!

