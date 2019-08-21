Ice Cream Cake [Batch #2013] Lux Cherry & Watermelon Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Savor the sublime with Bonsai Cultivation's Ice Cream Cake batch. This blend of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 strains is a symphony of flavors, with Lux Cherry and Watermelon taking center stage. Imagine an ice cream cake so divine, it would tempt Bruce Wayne to break his no-sweets oath. That's the experience we're serving up. The unique terpene trifecta of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool puts a delightful spin on things, giving you zen and bliss. With a THC content of 73.61% and CBG at 3.16%, this batch packs a potent punch. So, grab a tin of Ice Cream Cake gummies and let your taste buds embark on a thrilling voyage. Who needs a Batmobile when you've got these bad boys?

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
