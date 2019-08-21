Savor the sublime with Bonsai Cultivation's Ice Cream Cake batch. This blend of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 strains is a symphony of flavors, with Lux Cherry and Watermelon taking center stage. Imagine an ice cream cake so divine, it would tempt Bruce Wayne to break his no-sweets oath. That's the experience we're serving up. The unique terpene trifecta of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool puts a delightful spin on things, giving you zen and bliss. With a THC content of 73.61% and CBG at 3.16%, this batch packs a potent punch. So, grab a tin of Ice Cream Cake gummies and let your taste buds embark on a thrilling voyage. Who needs a Batmobile when you've got these bad boys?

