Get ready to indulge in the ultimate nighttime treat with Summit's Ice Cream Cake liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This batch, created from a mix of Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake strains, is perfect for those looking for a heavy, body-focused high. With a terpene percentage of 7.66%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is sure to provide a relaxing and therapeutic experience. The THC level of 76.16% guarantees a potent effect, while the CBG percentage of 3.71% adds an extra layer of relief. Sit back, relax, and let the cake take you on a sweet journey to relaxation and tranquility.

