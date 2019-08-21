Ice Cream Cake [Batch #326] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Get ready to indulge in the ultimate nighttime treat with Summit's Ice Cream Cake liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This batch, created from a mix of Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake strains, is perfect for those looking for a heavy, body-focused high. With a terpene percentage of 7.66%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is sure to provide a relaxing and therapeutic experience. The THC level of 76.16% guarantees a potent effect, while the CBG percentage of 3.71% adds an extra layer of relief. Sit back, relax, and let the cake take you on a sweet journey to relaxation and tranquility.

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
