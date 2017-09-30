Step onto the island of Island Sweet Skunk and prepare to be enveloped in a sensory experience like no other. The combination of sweet and skunky smells creates an olfactory adventure that is both intriguing and enjoyable. As you wander through the island, you'll catch whiffs of sweet aromas, like a refreshing Pineapple Cooler or a burst of Tropical Punch, that tickle your senses and leave you craving more. The terpene profile of this batch, with high levels of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds to the uplifting effects that will have you in the zone. Caryophyllene is known for its potential anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, while Humulene may contribute to a sense of calm and relaxation. Limonene, on the other hand, is believed to have uplifting and mood-enhancing effects. Combined with the THC percentage of 72.90% and CBG percentage of 2.76%, Island Sweet Skunk offers an experience of blissful relaxation and a burst of positive energy. So, embrace the contrasting smells and let this batch transport you to a world where sweet and skunky coexist in perfect harmony, leaving you feeling uplifted and at peace.

