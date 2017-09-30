Island Sweet Skunk [Batch #2082] Pineapple Cooler & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Step onto the island of Island Sweet Skunk and prepare to be enveloped in a sensory experience like no other. The combination of sweet and skunky smells creates an olfactory adventure that is both intriguing and enjoyable. As you wander through the island, you'll catch whiffs of sweet aromas, like a refreshing Pineapple Cooler or a burst of Tropical Punch, that tickle your senses and leave you craving more. The terpene profile of this batch, with high levels of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds to the uplifting effects that will have you in the zone. Caryophyllene is known for its potential anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, while Humulene may contribute to a sense of calm and relaxation. Limonene, on the other hand, is believed to have uplifting and mood-enhancing effects. Combined with the THC percentage of 72.90% and CBG percentage of 2.76%, Island Sweet Skunk offers an experience of blissful relaxation and a burst of positive energy. So, embrace the contrasting smells and let this batch transport you to a world where sweet and skunky coexist in perfect harmony, leaving you feeling uplifted and at peace.

Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Island Sweet Skunk (sometimes known as Sweet Island Skunk) offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit. This strain also comes in a CBD variety to help medical marijuana patients treat symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, inflammation and muscle spasms. Growers say Island Sweet Skunk has a flowering time of 7-8 weeks. This strain comes in buds that are green with bright yellow and orange hairs.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
