Italian Soda [Batch #365] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strap yourself in for a flavor journey with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch Italian Soda. This delightful blend of Pie Dough and Garlic Juice strains will take your taste buds on a trip to flavor town. The terpene percentage of 4.71% makes this batch a flavor firework display. A THC content of 76.86% and CBG content of 3.31% ensures a euphoric and uplifting voyage, perfect for a chillaxing evening. So sit back, enjoy this delicious Italian Soda, and let Malek's Premium Cannabis be your flavor pilot.

Italian Soda is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Rootbeer. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Italian Soda is a Midwest native that is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. Italian Soda is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Italian Soda effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Italian Soda when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by an outlaw biker, Italian Soda features flavors like chocolate, caramel, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which has a distinct herbal and citrusy scent with a bit of musk. The average price of Italian Soda typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Italian Soda is a creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter that is pure hash and butter to the core. It produces a sweet, couch lock high that is fully immersive and comforting. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Italian Soda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
