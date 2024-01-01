Take a stroll down the lively lanes of Jackson Heights with 710 Labs' gummies. This batch, a blend of R*ntz and Wedding Crasher strains, is like a multicultural potluck in a tin. With a 7.53% terpene percentage, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies provide a body-like high, turning an average day into an extraordinary journey. Whether you're at the gym or on a hike, these Jackson Heights gummies have your back, relieving pain and keeping you energized. The tantalizing twosome of Sour Apple and Strawberry will take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride, leaving you itching for more. So grab a tin of Jackson Heights and feel the rhythm of the city in your soul!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.