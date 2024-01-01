Take a stroll down the lively lanes of Jackson Heights with 710 Labs' gummies. This batch, a blend of R*ntz and Wedding Crasher strains, is like a multicultural potluck in a tin. With a 7.53% terpene percentage, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies provide a body-like high, turning an average day into an extraordinary journey. Whether you're at the gym or on a hike, these Jackson Heights gummies have your back, relieving pain and keeping you energized. The tantalizing twosome of Sour Apple and Strawberry will take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride, leaving you itching for more. So grab a tin of Jackson Heights and feel the rhythm of the city in your soul!

