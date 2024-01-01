Watch out world, here comes Jackson Heightz from 710 Labs — a liquid gummies simple syrup that's so potent, it should come with its own cape. Combining Runtz and Wedding Crasher strains, this concoction is the daytime body high you never knew you needed. Whether you're sweating it out at the gym or hiking up a mountain, this syrup has got your back. Packing a hefty punch with 71.64% THC content and a soothing 1.85% CBG, you'll be flying high in no time. Pain relief? Check. Relaxation? Check. Superhuman strength? Well, not exactly, but you'll certainly feel like it!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.