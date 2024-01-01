Watch out world, here comes Jackson Heightz from 710 Labs — a liquid gummies simple syrup that's so potent, it should come with its own cape. Combining Runtz and Wedding Crasher strains, this concoction is the daytime body high you never knew you needed. Whether you're sweating it out at the gym or hiking up a mountain, this syrup has got your back. Packing a hefty punch with 71.64% THC content and a soothing 1.85% CBG, you'll be flying high in no time. Pain relief? Check. Relaxation? Check. Superhuman strength? Well, not exactly, but you'll certainly feel like it!

