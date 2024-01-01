Imagine yourself wrapped in the arms of a jealous lover, their green eyes sparking with envy. That's Jealousy, the simple syrup batch of liquid gummies from Mountain Select, for you. It's a mix of strains like Sherbert and Gelato 41, promising a body-buzzing high without hampering your workflow. Its terpene profile, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, contributes to a potential pain relief effect. With a whopping 73.65% THC and 3.02% CBG, Jealousy is your ideal gym or hiking buddy, fuelling you with energy and focus. Why wait? Give in to the green-eyed monster of Jealousy and elevate your daily grind.

