Jealousy [Batch #334] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Imagine yourself wrapped in the arms of a jealous lover, their green eyes sparking with envy. That's Jealousy, the simple syrup batch of liquid gummies from Mountain Select, for you. It's a mix of strains like Sherbert and Gelato 41, promising a body-buzzing high without hampering your workflow. Its terpene profile, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, contributes to a potential pain relief effect. With a whopping 73.65% THC and 3.02% CBG, Jealousy is your ideal gym or hiking buddy, fuelling you with energy and focus. Why wait? Give in to the green-eyed monster of Jealousy and elevate your daily grind.

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
