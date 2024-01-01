Venture into the cosmos with Jedi Pappi from High Country Healing. This blend, crafted from Pappy's Juice x The Force strains, is the real "Yoda" of the Jedi. It will guide you on a mental expedition, wrought with adventure and danger to spice up your journey through space. With a THC content of 74.18% and a terpene profile led by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at 3.75%, it's the ultimate companion for the philosophically inclined. Perfect for a twilight adventure, it won't put you to bed but will give you a head-high that'll keep you alert and ambitious. So, light up your lightsaber and get ready to journey through the cosmic labyrinth with Jedi Pappi.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.