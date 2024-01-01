Venture into the cosmos with Jedi Pappi from High Country Healing. This blend, crafted from Pappy's Juice x The Force strains, is the real "Yoda" of the Jedi. It will guide you on a mental expedition, wrought with adventure and danger to spice up your journey through space. With a THC content of 74.18% and a terpene profile led by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at 3.75%, it's the ultimate companion for the philosophically inclined. Perfect for a twilight adventure, it won't put you to bed but will give you a head-high that'll keep you alert and ambitious. So, light up your lightsaber and get ready to journey through the cosmic labyrinth with Jedi Pappi.

