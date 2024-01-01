Get ready for a mammoth adventure with Jurassic Adventure gummies from Colorado Harvest Company. These dino-inspired treats are a time warp to the prehistoric era, where you can feel like a rambunctious Raptor on the run. Made to balance out your brain and body, these gummies will catapult your taste buds into a different era. Brimming with a terpene percentage of 3.12%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies pack a prehistoric punch that'll have you bellowing for more. With THC levels at a monstrous 70.49% and CBG at 2.44%, these gummies are not for the faint-hearted. So, grab a tin of Jurassic Adventure gummies, hold on tight, and let your taste buds go wild.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.