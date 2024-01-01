Get ready to feel like a secret agent with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch KGB. This batch, created from a mix of Russian Cream and Red Smoothie strains, is perfect for those looking for a body-like high. With a terpene percentage of 3.68%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, and cannabinoid numbers of THC at 75.55% and CBG at 2.07%, this batch is sure to give you a smooth and relaxing experience. So, grab your gadgets and get ready to take on the day with KGB.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.