Get ready to feel like a secret agent with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch KGB. This batch, created from a mix of Russian Cream and Red Smoothie strains, is perfect for those looking for a body-like high. With a terpene percentage of 3.68%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, and cannabinoid numbers of THC at 75.55% and CBG at 2.07%, this batch is sure to give you a smooth and relaxing experience. So, grab your gadgets and get ready to take on the day with KGB.

