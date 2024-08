Get ready for a wild ride with Killer Boots, Man from High Country Healing. These Pineapple Cooler and Tropical Punch flavored gummies will give you a body-like high that will have you feeling like you're on a cross-country trip with Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne. With a terpene percentage of 3.49, including Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Linalool, these gummies offer potential pain relief and relaxation. The THC percentage of 71.02% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG percentage of 2.14 adds an extra layer of therapeutic benefits. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, these gummies will keep you going. Just like the iconic "shaggin' wagon" van from the movie, Killer Boots, Man gummies will take you on a wild adventure filled with laughter and good vibes. So grab a tin of these gummies and get ready to laugh your way through the day.

