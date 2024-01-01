Get ready to throw the kitchen sink at your evening routine with Kitchen Sink from Soiku Bano. This batch is the ultimate powerhouse, combining the strains Sundae Driver and GMO Cookies to deliver a heavy, body-focused high that will have you sinking into the couch. With a giant terpene percentage of 9.34%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a potent blend of therapeutic effects, perfect for winding down after a long day. The flavors of Sour Apple and Watermelon will tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting the whole tin! The THC content of 71.65% ensures a strong and long-lasting experience, while the CBG percentage of 1.02% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of these gummies, settle in for the night, and let the Kitchen Sink wash away your worries.

