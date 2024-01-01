Get ready to throw the kitchen sink at your evening routine with Kitchen Sink from Soiku Bano. This batch is the ultimate powerhouse, combining the strains Sundae Driver and GMO Cookies to deliver a heavy, body-focused high that will have you sinking into the couch. With a giant terpene percentage of 9.34%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a potent blend of therapeutic effects, perfect for winding down after a long day. The flavors of Sour Apple and Watermelon will tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting the whole tin! The THC content of 71.65% ensures a strong and long-lasting experience, while the CBG percentage of 1.02% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of these gummies, settle in for the night, and let the Kitchen Sink wash away your worries.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.