Is your cat making too much noise all the time? Well, put on your Kitten Mittens from Antero Sciences and drown out the sound from your feline at a forte. Never fear the scratching, purring and yowling, as these gummies will transport you to a state of pure bliss. With a terpene percentage of 4.39%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a flavor explosion that will paralyze your hearing and help you ignore the stomping of your cuddly cat. The THC content of 69.20% ensures a mind-blowing high, while the CBG percentage of 2.93% adds an extra kick of therapeutic benefits. So, grab a tin of Kitten Mittens in the tantalizing flavors of Papaya and Watermelon, and get ready for a wild ride. Your cat may still make noise, but with Kitten Mittens, you'll be too blissed out to care. "Kitten Mittens, you'll be smitten!"
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.