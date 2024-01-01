Is your cat making too much noise all the time? Well, put on your Kitten Mittens from Antero Sciences and drown out the sound from your feline at a forte. Never fear the scratching, purring and yowling, as these gummies will transport you to a state of pure bliss. With a terpene percentage of 4.39%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a flavor explosion that will paralyze your hearing and help you ignore the stomping of your cuddly cat. The THC content of 69.20% ensures a mind-blowing high, while the CBG percentage of 2.93% adds an extra kick of therapeutic benefits. So, grab a tin of Kitten Mittens in the tantalizing flavors of Papaya and Watermelon, and get ready for a wild ride. Your cat may still make noise, but with Kitten Mittens, you'll be too blissed out to care. "Kitten Mittens, you'll be smitten!"

