Get ready to go Koo Koo for Chester with this batch of gummies from High Country Healing. Created from a mix of the strains Modified Banana x Cheetoz, these gummies are like a bowl of Koko Puffs and a bag of Cheetos all rolled into one. With a huge terpene percentage of 6.22%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies are sure to provide a powerful high for anything you put your mind to. The high THC percentage of 68.14% and CBG percentage of 1.88% make this batch perfect for a mind-high that will leave you feeling uplifted and creative. So grab a tin of Koo Koo For Chester gummies and crunch away your day!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.