Get ready to go Koo Koo for Chester with this batch of gummies from High Country Healing. Created from a mix of the strains Modified Banana x Cheetoz, these gummies are like a bowl of Koko Puffs and a bag of Cheetos all rolled into one. With a huge terpene percentage of 6.22%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies are sure to provide a powerful high for anything you put your mind to. The high THC percentage of 68.14% and CBG percentage of 1.88% make this batch perfect for a mind-high that will leave you feeling uplifted and creative. So grab a tin of Koo Koo For Chester gummies and crunch away your day!

