Attention all kush enthusiasts! Prepare to be blown away by the incredible power of Kush Mints from Soiku Bano! These medicated gummies, a fusion of Animal Mints and Bubbas Kush, are sure to send you on a journey to lalaland. Just like the serene Hindu Kush mountains, these gummies will deliver a wave of tranquility and elation. With a huge terpene percentage of 7.94%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these little flavor bombs are more than just a pretty face. A whopping THC level of 74.2% guarantees a high that will have you seeing stars, while the CBG level of 2.84% adds a pinch of therapeutic goodness. So, pop open a tin of Kush Mints and let the magic of kush sweep you off your feet
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.