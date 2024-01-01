Attention all kush enthusiasts! Prepare to be blown away by the incredible power of Kush Mints from Soiku Bano! These medicated gummies, a fusion of Animal Mints and Bubbas Kush, are sure to send you on a journey to lalaland. Just like the serene Hindu Kush mountains, these gummies will deliver a wave of tranquility and elation. With a huge terpene percentage of 7.94%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these little flavor bombs are more than just a pretty face. A whopping THC level of 74.2% guarantees a high that will have you seeing stars, while the CBG level of 2.84% adds a pinch of therapeutic goodness. So, pop open a tin of Kush Mints and let the magic of kush sweep you off your feet

Show more