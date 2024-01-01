Ready for a one-way trip to Chill-ville? Hop on board with Soiku Bano's Kush Mints liquid gummies simple syrup batch. A perfect blend of Animal Mints and Bubbas Kush, this batch is like a fluffy pillow for your worries. With terpenes making up 4.61% of the mix, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are your personal masseuse. The THC content of 76.40% ensures a high that's as potent as a superhero's punch, and the CBG percentage of 2.83% adds a dash of extra zen. Pour yourself a glass, sit back, and let Kush Mints ferry you to the land of calm.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.