Ready for a one-way trip to Chill-ville? Hop on board with Soiku Bano's Kush Mints liquid gummies simple syrup batch. A perfect blend of Animal Mints and Bubbas Kush, this batch is like a fluffy pillow for your worries. With terpenes making up 4.61% of the mix, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are your personal masseuse. The THC content of 76.40% ensures a high that's as potent as a superhero's punch, and the CBG percentage of 2.83% adds a dash of extra zen. Pour yourself a glass, sit back, and let Kush Mints ferry you to the land of calm.

