Pop open a tin of Antero Sciences' Lemon Sugar Cane gummies and get ready for a taste bud rave! These gummies are a zesty marriage of Sugar Cane and Caps Frozen Lemonade strains, conjuring a flavor fiesta that's sure to do the cha-cha on your tongue. With a 5.16% terpene profile including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you'll be salsa-ing your way to a universe of creativity. And with a THC content of 72.80%, you'll be feeling more unstoppable than a rhino on roller skates. Let's get this party started, Lemon Sugar Cane style!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.