Unleash the power of summer in your mouth with The Flower Collective's Lemonade Haze gummies. These babies, a potent combo of Super Lemon Haze and Gupta Kush #22, are like a tropical vacation for your taste buds - think juicy watermelons and exotic papayas. With a THC percentage of 65.67%, they're a ticket to your own personal paradise. The terpene profile (7.11%) includes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, adding a citrusy-spicy soundtrack to your trip. So grab a tin of Lemonade Haze gummies and get ready for a flavor fiesta!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.