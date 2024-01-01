Ever wished to teleport back to your candy-gobbling, sour-loving childhood days? Poof! Wish granted with 710 Labs Batch LH #4! These aren't just gummies, they're medicated magic morsels, zesty with the power of Blue Ice and Starfruit. Sporting a terpene team of 6.01% including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies punch through your palate and straight to a daytime body high. It's like turning your workout into a rainbow ride or your hike into a fairy tale adventure! With THC levels soaring at 76.64% and a comforting 0.54% CBG, you're in for an epic journey of relaxation. So, dive into LH #4 and let the power of sour whisk you off to your nostalgia-laced nirvana!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.