Ever wished to teleport back to your candy-gobbling, sour-loving childhood days? Poof! Wish granted with 710 Labs Batch LH #4! These aren't just gummies, they're medicated magic morsels, zesty with the power of Blue Ice and Starfruit. Sporting a terpene team of 6.01% including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies punch through your palate and straight to a daytime body high. It's like turning your workout into a rainbow ride or your hike into a fairy tale adventure! With THC levels soaring at 76.64% and a comforting 0.54% CBG, you're in for an epic journey of relaxation. So, dive into LH #4 and let the power of sour whisk you off to your nostalgia-laced nirvana!

Show more