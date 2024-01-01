Lights Out [Batch #2104] Blue Ice & Hula Berry Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Turn the lights out, carry me home with Lights Out gummies from Soiku Bano. These delectable treats will transport you to a place of relaxation and tranquility. With a terpene percentage of 8.14%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, Lights Out offers a unique blend of flavors and effects to help you unwind and get sleepy at the end of the day. The THC content of 69.8% and CBG content of 1.96% ensure a potent and enjoyable experience, with the potential for enhanced mood, stress relief, and relaxation. So whether you're looking to zen out after a long day or simply want to indulge in some self-care, these gummies will provide the perfect escape. Turn off the lights, let the terpenes and cannabinoids guide you, and allow Lights Out to carry you home to a state of blissful tranquility.

About this strain

Lights Out is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lights Out - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item