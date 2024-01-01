Turn the lights out, carry me home with Lights Out gummies from Soiku Bano. These delectable treats will transport you to a place of relaxation and tranquility. With a terpene percentage of 8.14%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, Lights Out offers a unique blend of flavors and effects to help you unwind and get sleepy at the end of the day. The THC content of 69.8% and CBG content of 1.96% ensure a potent and enjoyable experience, with the potential for enhanced mood, stress relief, and relaxation. So whether you're looking to zen out after a long day or simply want to indulge in some self-care, these gummies will provide the perfect escape. Turn off the lights, let the terpenes and cannabinoids guide you, and allow Lights Out to carry you home to a state of blissful tranquility.

read more