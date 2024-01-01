Step into the foggy streets of London with Host Cannabis' London Pound Mints. These gummies are a delightful blend of London Pound Cake and Kush Mints #11, creating a flavor profile that is as mysterious as the city itself. With flavors of Blueberry and Guava, these gummies will transport your taste buds to the bustling markets of London. Just like the fog that blankets the city, these gummies offer a sense of intrigue and wonder. With a terpene percentage of 4.89%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies provide a unique sensory experience. The THC content of 71.52% and CBG content of 3.36% ensure a potent and enjoyable high. So grab a tin of London Pound Mints and let the fog guide you on a journey of relaxation and euphoria. These gummies are the perfect companion for a foggy evening in, where you can curl up with a good book or dive into a captivating TV series.

