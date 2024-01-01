Step into the foggy streets of London with Host Cannabis' London Pound Mints. These gummies are a delightful blend of London Pound Cake and Kush Mints #11, creating a flavor profile that is as mysterious as the city itself. With flavors of Blueberry and Guava, these gummies will transport your taste buds to the bustling markets of London. Just like the fog that blankets the city, these gummies offer a sense of intrigue and wonder. With a terpene percentage of 4.89%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies provide a unique sensory experience. The THC content of 71.52% and CBG content of 3.36% ensure a potent and enjoyable high. So grab a tin of London Pound Mints and let the fog guide you on a journey of relaxation and euphoria. These gummies are the perfect companion for a foggy evening in, where you can curl up with a good book or dive into a captivating TV series.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.