Step into the ring with Malek's Premium Cannabis Lonestar Luchador gummies and prepare for an overtime experience that will have you shouting "Viva Mexico!" These gummies, with flavors of Blue Ice and Champagne Mango, are a mix of Moonbow and Zk*ttlez strains, resulting in a batch that packs a punch just like a Mexican luchador. With a terpene percentage of 6.99%, including dominant notes of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a flavorful journey reminiscent of the vibrant cuisine and colorful festivals of Mexico. The THC content of 72.68% and CBG content of 4.18% ensure a potent and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling like a champion. The combination of these terpenes and cannabinoids creates a dynamic effect that starts with a burst of euphoria and creativity, followed by a wave of relaxation and tranquility. So, grab a tin of Lonestar Luchador gummies and get ready to experience the ultimate tag team of bliss and serenity.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.