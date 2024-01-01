Step into the ring with Malek's Premium Cannabis Lonestar Luchador gummies and prepare for an overtime experience that will have you shouting "Viva Mexico!" These gummies, with flavors of Blue Ice and Champagne Mango, are a mix of Moonbow and Zk*ttlez strains, resulting in a batch that packs a punch just like a Mexican luchador. With a terpene percentage of 6.99%, including dominant notes of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a flavorful journey reminiscent of the vibrant cuisine and colorful festivals of Mexico. The THC content of 72.68% and CBG content of 4.18% ensure a potent and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling like a champion. The combination of these terpenes and cannabinoids creates a dynamic effect that starts with a burst of euphoria and creativity, followed by a wave of relaxation and tranquility. So, grab a tin of Lonestar Luchador gummies and get ready to experience the ultimate tag team of bliss and serenity.

