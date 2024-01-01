Get ready to take a trip to the Land of the Lost Donuts with Lost Kreme from Indico. This batch of gummies is like a portal to a magical dimension where donuts reign supreme. With a terpene percentage of 3.57%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a tantalizing aroma and flavor that will have you lost in the kreme. And with THC at 74.01% and CBG at 4.55%, you can expect a body-like high that will provide pain relief and allow you to function throughout the day. So whether you're fighting giant, mutant bugs or simply trying to get through your work day, Lost Kreme is the perfect companion to keep feeling found.

