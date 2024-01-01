Get ready to take a trip to the Land of the Lost Donuts with Lost Kreme from Indico. This batch of gummies is like a portal to a magical dimension where donuts reign supreme. With a terpene percentage of 3.57%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a tantalizing aroma and flavor that will have you lost in the kreme. And with THC at 74.01% and CBG at 4.55%, you can expect a body-like high that will provide pain relief and allow you to function throughout the day. So whether you're fighting giant, mutant bugs or simply trying to get through your work day, Lost Kreme is the perfect companion to keep feeling found.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.