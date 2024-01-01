Off with his head! Louie the King from Antero Sciences is a batch fit for royalty. This potent mix of Truffle Monkey and High Society strains will have you feeling like the King of The Jungle Book. With a THC percentage of 71.79%, this batch packs a powerful punch that will leave you feeling euphoric and uplifted. The top terpenes, at 5.78%, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, are the perfect choice for a daytime pick-me-up, providing a body-like high that will keep you motivated and focused to rule your personal kingdom. Whether you are swinging through the vines with your subjects or finding a young boy lost in the jungle, Louie the King will have you in control. So grab your tin of Louie the King gummies and let the reign of relaxation begin!

Show more