Off with his head! Louie the King from Antero Sciences is a batch fit for royalty. This potent mix of Truffle Monkey and High Society strains will have you feeling like the King of The Jungle Book. With a THC percentage of 71.79%, this batch packs a powerful punch that will leave you feeling euphoric and uplifted. The top terpenes, at 5.78%, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, are the perfect choice for a daytime pick-me-up, providing a body-like high that will keep you motivated and focused to rule your personal kingdom. Whether you are swinging through the vines with your subjects or finding a young boy lost in the jungle, Louie the King will have you in control. So grab your tin of Louie the King gummies and let the reign of relaxation begin!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.