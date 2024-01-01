Ready for a cosmic cruise to Cloud Nine? Buckle in with Rocky Mountain High's Mac & Berries concoction! These gummies are your personal spaceship, set to autopilot, guiding you to the tranquil side of the universe. Mixed with Memberberry and Mac N Cheese strains, they're ideal for those who prefer a "melding with the furniture" high, and the high THC percentage of 73.38% and CBG percentage of 1.30% will provide a powerful and sedating effect. These gummies include berries said to come from a remote nebula, and will make you feel like you're doing somersaults in zero gravity. So suit up, grab a tin of Mac & Berries gummies, and prepare for a dreamy journey that's astronomically awesome!

