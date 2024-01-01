Ready for a cosmic cruise to Cloud Nine? Buckle in with Rocky Mountain High's Mac & Berries concoction! These gummies are your personal spaceship, set to autopilot, guiding you to the tranquil side of the universe. Mixed with Memberberry and Mac N Cheese strains, they're ideal for those who prefer a "melding with the furniture" high, and the high THC percentage of 73.38% and CBG percentage of 1.30% will provide a powerful and sedating effect. These gummies include berries said to come from a remote nebula, and will make you feel like you're doing somersaults in zero gravity. So suit up, grab a tin of Mac & Berries gummies, and prepare for a dreamy journey that's astronomically awesome!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.