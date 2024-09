Get ready to taste the rainbow, but not the Skittles kind. This is the MAC Rainbows batch from Binske, and it’s about to take you on a journey that’s out of this world! With a THC level of 73.83%, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene team up like the Avengers, bringing a balanced combo of relaxation and mood elevation. Perfect for when you need to chill out, man. So, grab a tin, and let this cosmic blend of MAC and Rainbow strains transport you to a galaxy far, far away.

